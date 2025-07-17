Haaland and his girlfriend shine with their outfits at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is making the most of his vacation. The football star shared photos on his Instagram page from Rome, where he was joined by his girlfriend, Isabel Johansen.

The couple, dressed in stunning matching grey outfits, attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Rome, dazzling fans with their chic appearance.

Haaland captioned the photos with the phrase, “When in Rome… dress like it ✨,” highlighting just how cool he and Isabel looked together.

It's worth noting that the couple welcomed their first child this winter, although they have kept the happy news private, not disclosing the baby's name or even gender.

Just recently, Erling returned from the USA, where he took part in the Club World Cup with Manchester City. The Citizens had a disappointing run, making an early exit in the round of 16 after a surprise defeat to Saudi side Al Hilal.

Overall, it was a tough season for City — for the first time in nine years, the team finished without a single trophy.