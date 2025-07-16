Erling Haaland teams up with Breitling to launch limited edition watch series
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has partnered with luxury watch brand Breitling to create a unique timepiece. The football star shared a promotional video on his Instagram page.
The Erling Haaland Signature Chronomat collection features three watches, with one version being ultra-exclusive—reserved solely for Haaland and his inner circle (only five pieces of the One of 5 model exist). The standout feature of these watches is their dial, crafted from genuine meteorite.
The promotional video shows Haaland watching a meteorite fall through a telescope, which is then used to create the watch's dial.
“@Breitling just dropped something I’m proud to have co-designed. A Chronomat with a meteorite dial. Each one is unique. Felt like a watchmaker in the process!” Haaland wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.