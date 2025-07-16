Erling Haaland teams up with Breitling to launch limited edition watch series

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has partnered with luxury watch brand Breitling to create a unique timepiece. The football star shared a promotional video on his Instagram page.

The Erling Haaland Signature Chronomat collection features three watches, with one version being ultra-exclusive—reserved solely for Haaland and his inner circle (only five pieces of the One of 5 model exist). The standout feature of these watches is their dial, crafted from genuine meteorite.

The promotional video shows Haaland watching a meteorite fall through a telescope, which is then used to create the watch's dial.