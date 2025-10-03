Could Liverpool abandon a transfer? Club to decide on defender signing this winter

A decision will be made soon.

In the summer, Liverpool came close to completing the signing of centre-back Marc Guéhi, but the deal collapsed at the last moment. Now it remains unclear whether they will move for a defender in January.

Details: According to insider Ben Jacobs, Liverpool’s board will soon decide whether to bring in a central defender during the winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, young centre-back Giovanni Leoni recently underwent successful surgery on his ACL. However, the club is not panicking over his absence.

Also worth noting, ahead of the clash with Chelsea, Arne Slot lost his first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who is sidelined longer than initially expected. On the positive side, Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa have returned to training and are likely to be available to help the team.

Reminder: The match against Chelsea will take place on Saturday, October 4, at Stamford Bridge, kicking off at 18:30 CET.