Continuous setbacks! Manchester United suffer fiasco in Angelo Stiller negotiations

"The Red Devils" were searching for midfield reinforcements.

The deal ultimately fell through.

Details: According to DailyMail, Manchester United attempted to sign 24-year-old defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller from German side Stuttgart, but the player turned down Amorim’s team.

Sources report that after United failed to secure Carlos Baleba from Brighton, they shifted their attention to Stiller. However, Stiller declined the move to United, believing he has a better chance of earning a call-up to Germany’s national team for the 2026 World Cup by staying at Stuttgart.

It is understood that United plan to revisit Stiller’s candidacy next summer with a new and improved offer.

Last season, Stiller made 47 appearances for Stuttgart across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists. The player’s current contract with the club runs until 2028, and his transfer value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €45 million.

Reminder: OFFICIAL. Nick Woltemade is now a Newcastle player!