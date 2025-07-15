Conflict resolved. Pablo Torre moves from Barcelona to Mallorca
The transfer agreement includes an intriguing clause.
Details: Today, Mallorca's official X page announced the signing of 22-year-old attacking midfielder Pablo Torre.
It is reported that Pablo Torre has signed a four-year contract, with the transfer fee set at 5 million euros. However, the deal also includes a clause granting Barcelona 50% of any future transfer fee, as well as a buy-back option for the Catalan club.
Torre decided to leave Barcelona following a conflict with the Blaugrana’s head coach, Hansi Flick, who, according to the player, did not give him enough playing time.
Last season, Torre made only 14 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 6 million euros.
