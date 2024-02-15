Conflict in the South Korean national team may lead to a change of coach

After a 0-2 Asian Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Jordan and subsequent conflict between players, South Korea's federation is recommending the sacking of national team head coach Jürgen Klinsmann.

AFP reports that the German has lost the credit of the national teams committee, which is not a decision-making body but which will pass on its findings on Klinsmann's performance to the federation's executive committee.

Local football officials believe a change of coach is necessary after a series of unpleasant news from the national team and, according to national team committee member Hwang Bo-kwang, a consensus has been reached that Klinsmann cannot continue to work with the South Korean team.

The 59-year-old German was given the position with the Asian national team less than a year ago, on 27 February 2023, with which he signed a contract until July 2026. At the helm of the team, Klinsmann played 19 matches, in which he won nine times and drew and lost five times each.