Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known

Tottenham Hotspur and South Korean national team star Son Heung-min suffered a dislocated finger during a skirmish with his fellow national team members.

As reported by The Sun, the conflict unfolded on the eve of the Asian Cup semi-final match against Jordan, which the South Koreans unexpectedly lost (0:2).

According to sources, the altercation occurred during a team dinner of the South Korean national squad. It's been said that a group of young South Korean players swiftly finished their meal and went to play table tennis. Son was greatly displeased by such behavior from his teammates, as communal meals often serve as an opportunity to bond the team.

The Tottenham leader emotionally expressed his grievances to PSG midfielder Lee Kang-In, which escalated into a serious altercation. As a result of the altercation, Son dislocated his finger. During the match against Jordan, the prominent player of the South Korean national team appeared on the field with a bandage wrapped around two fingers of his right hand.

Upon returning from the national team camp, Son promptly played for Tottenham in the match against Brighton (2:1) last Saturday. He still sported a bandage on his hand during the game.