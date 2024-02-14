RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known

Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known

Football news Yesterday, 09:08
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known

Tottenham Hotspur and South Korean national team star Son Heung-min suffered a dislocated finger during a skirmish with his fellow national team members.

As reported by The Sun, the conflict unfolded on the eve of the Asian Cup semi-final match against Jordan, which the South Koreans unexpectedly lost (0:2).

According to sources, the altercation occurred during a team dinner of the South Korean national squad. It's been said that a group of young South Korean players swiftly finished their meal and went to play table tennis. Son was greatly displeased by such behavior from his teammates, as communal meals often serve as an opportunity to bond the team.

The Tottenham leader emotionally expressed his grievances to PSG midfielder Lee Kang-In, which escalated into a serious altercation. As a result of the altercation, Son dislocated his finger. During the match against Jordan, the prominent player of the South Korean national team appeared on the field with a bandage wrapped around two fingers of his right hand.

Upon returning from the national team camp, Son promptly played for Tottenham in the match against Brighton (2:1) last Saturday. He still sported a bandage on his hand during the game.

Related teams and leagues
South Korea Asian Cup
Popular news
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news Today, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news Today, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024 Football news Yesterday, 15:36 AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024
The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters MMA News Yesterday, 12:54 The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters
Dutch footballer has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug smuggling Football news Yesterday, 06:59 Dutch footballer has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug smuggling
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024