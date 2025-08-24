RU RU ES ES FR FR
Como turns down Tottenham again and sets hefty price tag for Nico Paz

The Argentine valued at 70 million euros
Football news Today, 11:55
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Como turns down Tottenham again and sets hefty price tag for Nico Paz

Como has rejected a second bid from Tottenham for attacking midfielder Nico Paz. According to Sky Sport Italia, the Spurs raised their offer to 50 million euros after their initial bid of 40 million, but the Italian club declined once more and set the Argentine’s price tag at 70 million euros.

The player himself has also shown no interest in joining the London club and is not considering their proposal at this time. It remains unclear whether Tottenham will make a third attempt to sign him. Meanwhile, Real Madrid—where Paz spent part of his career—retains a buy-back clause, allowing the Spanish giants to re-sign the midfielder in 2026 or 2027.

For reference, the 20-year-old Paz is gearing up for his second season in Serie A. Last campaign, he appeared in 35 matches, netted six goals and provided nine assists, establishing himself as one of Cesc Fàbregas’s key players.

