Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Ghazl El-Mahalla vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly claim victory in this clash?

Ghazl El-Mahalla vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly claim victory in this clash?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Al Ahly SC prediction Photo: https://x.com/AlAhlyEnglish
Ghazl Al Mahalla
25 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
Egypt,
Al Ahly SC
Prediction on game Al Ahly SC Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.6
In the third round of the Egyptian Premier League, Ghazl El-Mahalla will host Cairo giants Al Ahly on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Monday, August 25, kicking off at 17:00 CET.

Ghazl El-Mahalla vs Al Ahly: Match preview

Last season, Ghazl El-Mahalla battled in the relegation group and finished in last place, but managed to retain their top-flight status thanks to the league’s expansion. The new campaign has started steadily for the team, but they’re still searching for their first win. In the opening round, they drew with National Bank of Egypt, followed by a goalless draw against Smouha, and another 0-0 in the previous round against El Gouna. That’s three points from three matches, with a goal difference of 0:0. They currently sit 14th in the table, but the season is just getting underway and a tough test lies ahead—Al Ahly.

The reigning Egyptian champions and CAF Champions League semifinalists have changed head coaches. Former Orlando Pirates boss Jose Riveiro has taken the reins and led the team into the Club World Cup. There, Al Ahly failed to win a single group game (two draws and a loss) and exited the tournament. In the new Premier League season, the Cairo side opened with a 2-2 draw against Modern Sport before confidently defeating Pharco 4-1 in the second round.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Al Ahly are unbeaten in their last three matches: one win and two draws.
  • Al Ahly have just one victory in their last six encounters.
  • Al Ahly have failed to keep a clean sheet in four consecutive games.
  • Ghazl El-Mahalla have neither scored nor conceded in three straight matches.

Probable lineups

  • Ghazl El-Mahalla: Ahmed Meihoub, El Henawy, Al-Ash, Samir, Abdelrazak, Mostafa, Ayesh, El Nadry, Gaber, El Sheikh, Ekpenyong.
  • Al Ahly: El-Shenawy, Hany, Ramadan, Dari, Fathy, Ben Romdan, Koka, El-Shahat, Abu Ali, Zizo, Trezeguet.

Prediction

In my opinion, Al Ahly are clear favorites for this encounter. The reigning champions are playing vibrant, attacking football. I expect them to secure a win against this opponent. My pick: Al Ahly individual total over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.6.

