RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Como rejects Tottenham's offer for Nico Paz

Como rejects Tottenham's offer for Nico Paz

The Italians turned down a hefty profit.
Football news Today, 04:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Nico Paz in the Como line-up Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The Argentine prodigy will remain in Serie A.

Details: According to renowned insider Gianluca Di Marzio, Italian side Como has rejected Tottenham's offer for 20-year-old attacking midfielder Nico Paz.

Reports indicate that Spurs tabled a €40 million bid, but Como refused to even discuss the details, insisting the player would not leave for less than €70 million. Tottenham has now paused negotiations to weigh their options.

Nico Paz joined Como from Real Madrid last year for €6 million. Since then, he has featured in 35 Serie A matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 9 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €35 million.

Reminder: Not in Como's plans: Dele Alli to retire at 29?

Related teams and leagues
Como Como Schedule Como News Como Transfers
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Yesterday, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores