Como rejects Tottenham's offer for Nico Paz

The Argentine prodigy will remain in Serie A.

Details: According to renowned insider Gianluca Di Marzio, Italian side Como has rejected Tottenham's offer for 20-year-old attacking midfielder Nico Paz.

Reports indicate that Spurs tabled a €40 million bid, but Como refused to even discuss the details, insisting the player would not leave for less than €70 million. Tottenham has now paused negotiations to weigh their options.

Nico Paz joined Como from Real Madrid last year for €6 million. Since then, he has featured in 35 Serie A matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 9 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €35 million.

Reminder: Not in Como's plans: Dele Alli to retire at 29?