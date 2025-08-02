Not in Como's plans: Dele Alli to retire at 29?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Como midfielder Dele Alli could be set to hang up his boots.

Details: The outlet reports that the 29-year-old English midfielder is not part of Como's head coach's plans for next season. The coaching staff has not been impressed by his physical or technical form, making it unlikely that he'll see playing time in the upcoming campaign.

As a result, Dele Alli is seriously considering retiring from professional football at the age of 29. While a final decision has yet to be made, more details are expected in the coming days.

In the 2024/25 season, Alli made just one appearance, playing nine minutes before being sent off.

Once one of the brightest young prospects of his generation, Alli never quite reached superstar status, ending his club career with 386 appearances, 94 goals, and 69 assists.



See also: An era comes to an end! Son Heung-min to leave Tottenham this summer!