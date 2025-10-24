ES ES FR FR
“Come back stronger.” Raphinha's wife shares supportive Instagram story for her husband

Family support for the player.
Football news Today, 16:12
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
“Come back stronger.” Rafinha’s wife shares supportive Instagram story for her husband Getty Images

Raphinha will miss the match against Real Madrid due to injury and, furthermore, is expected to be sidelined for several games. His wife showed her support.

Details: She posted a story on her Instagram with photos of the two of them and wrote that he will come back stronger.

Quote: “You will come back stronger. I’ll be here, as always. We love you, Cules, thank you for your support and strength,” she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier reports confirmed that Raphinha is completely ruled out for El Clásico. Updates indicate that if the right hamstring tendon injury recurs, he could be out of action at least until the end of the November international break.

Reminder: This weekend promises an extraordinary showdown in world football — Real Madrid will meet Barcelona on Sunday, October 26. The match kicks off at 16:15 CET, and we have prepared an interactive feature for the occasion.

