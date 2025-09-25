RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Coach defends underfire Kaizer Chiefs star

Coach defends underfire Kaizer Chiefs star

Coach Khalil Ben Youssef backs Kaizer Chiefs star Gaston Sirino
Football news Today, 14:30
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Coach defends underfire Kaizer Chiefs star Alche Greeff/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Gaston Sirino can do with a lot of support right now. The 34-year-old star faced the wrath of Amakhosi fans during Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants.

The Uruguayan attacker missed a penalty before the halftime break, before missing another decent opportunity in the second half.

“I saw fans that were happy with Sirino when we made the substitutions, they were saying ‘Sirino, Sirino!" Youssef said to journalists after the game. “He is a big player, an important player for us.

Also read: Two Kaizer Chiefs players join Siwelele FC on loan

"He has a lot of experience, he is not the first player or the last to miss a penalty, he tried his best, but the Gallants ‘keeper was ready and saved the ball,” the Tunisian tactician added.

So far, the former Mamelodi Sundowns forward has scored one goal in seven matches, a rather peachy shot against Richards Bay FC at the FNB Stadium.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Khune: It's unfortunate for what is happening at Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 14:18 Khune: It's unfortunate what's happening at Kaizer Chiefs
How Manqoba Mngqithi beat Sundowns Football news Today, 12:19 How Manqoba Mngqithi beat Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 27, 2025 Football news Today, 08:30 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 27, 2025
Appollis shines again as Mamelodi suffer first defeat. The symbolic team of Matchday 8 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports Football news Today, 04:36 Appollis shines again as Mamelodi suffer first defeat. The symbolic team of Matchday 8 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Former Pirates midfielder Makola happy for Mbule Football news Today, 00:58 Former Pirates midfielder Makola happy for Mbule
Kaizer Chiefs coach reacts to 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants Football news Today, 00:25 Kaizer Chiefs coach reacts to 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants
Related Tournament News
Official: Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins Siwelele Football news Today, 11:56 Official: Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins Siwelele
Orlando Pirates legend motivates loaned defender Football news Today, 00:48 Orlando Pirates legend motivates loaned defender
Injury update on Orlando Pirates midfielder Rasebotja Football news Today, 00:38 Injury update on Orlando Pirates midfielder Rasebotja
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7 Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 8
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores