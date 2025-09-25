Coach defends underfire Kaizer Chiefs star

Coach Khalil Ben Youssef backs Kaizer Chiefs star Gaston Sirino

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Gaston Sirino can do with a lot of support right now. The 34-year-old star faced the wrath of Amakhosi fans during Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants.

The Uruguayan attacker missed a penalty before the halftime break, before missing another decent opportunity in the second half.

“I saw fans that were happy with Sirino when we made the substitutions, they were saying ‘Sirino, Sirino!" Youssef said to journalists after the game. “He is a big player, an important player for us.

Also read: Two Kaizer Chiefs players join Siwelele FC on loan

"He has a lot of experience, he is not the first player or the last to miss a penalty, he tried his best, but the Gallants ‘keeper was ready and saved the ball,” the Tunisian tactician added.

So far, the former Mamelodi Sundowns forward has scored one goal in seven matches, a rather peachy shot against Richards Bay FC at the FNB Stadium.