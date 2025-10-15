Clashes erupt between pro-Palestinian activists and police ahead of EuroLeague match

Tensions flare before the game.

On Wednesday, October 15, a EuroLeague basketball match between Valencia and Israel’s Hapoel took place, but the buildup to the game was marred by street protests that escalated into clashes.

Details: Pro-Palestinian activists gathered in the streets of Valencia to stage a demonstration. However, tensions quickly rose, leading to confrontations between protesters and police.

🔴Tensión en las protestas propalestinas a las puertas del Roig Arena, en Valencia



Allí se juega esta tarde un partido de la Euroliga de baloncesto entre el Valencia Basket y el Hapoel Tel Aviv



▶Joan Moreno (@RTVEValencia) https://t.co/YG2YEjG94v pic.twitter.com/OhlM2BPPUI — RTVE Noticias (@rtvenoticias) October 15, 2025

According to reports shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), two protesters were arrested, while another woman sustained a head injury.

Al menos dos manifestantes detenidos este miércoles en la manifestación contra Israel frente al Roig Arena donde el Valencia Basket y el Hapoel Tel Aviv juegan un partido de la Euroliga a puerta cerrada.



Las cargas policiales han dejado a una joven con una herida en la cabeza. pic.twitter.com/gqWqxTDYSS — EFE C. Valenciana (@EFE_CValenciana) October 15, 2025

This follows a recent international football match between Italy and Israel, during which the Israeli team’s hotel was guarded by snipers positioned on rooftops. Additionally, heightened security measures were implemented throughout the city.

Reminder: FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the 55-year-old Swiss official, recently shared his views on the ongoing Israel-Palestine situation, which continues to affect global football.