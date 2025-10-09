"This goes beyond football" - Gianni Infantino on the situation between Israel and Palestine

The FIFA president hopes for peace soon.

There is hope that things will soon settle down.

Details: The current FIFA president, 55-year-old Swiss Gianni Infantino, shared his thoughts on the ongoing situation between Israel and Palestine, which is also impacting global football:

"I hope the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas will bring calm to the protesters. Everyone should be satisfied with the peace plan, they should support this process. Of course, this goes beyond football, but it also affects our sport." Infantino stated.

Earlier, many countries demanded that the Israeli national team be suspended from all FIFA and UEFA tournaments, including the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States.

US President Donald Trump also stated that he would not allow the Israeli team to be excluded from the World Cup if they qualify.

For his part, Infantino has also refused to directly address the possibility of Israel's disqualification, despite pressure from numerous organizations.

Currently, the Israeli national team sits third in Group I, where their main rivals are Italy and Norway.

