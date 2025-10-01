RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Influence. Donald Trump's new peace plan saves Israel from UEFA suspension

Influence. Donald Trump's new peace plan saves Israel from UEFA suspension

The US president acts like a true politician.
Football news Today, 04:40
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Influence. Donald Trump's new peace plan saves Israel from UEFA suspension https://x.com/TheAthleticFC

The situation surrounding the suspension of the Israeli national team and clubs from European competitions is becoming even more intense.

Details: According to The Times, the UEFA commission has postponed the vote on Israel's suspension to give a chance to the new peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Although previously a significant number of UEFA's executive body members had voted in favor of suspending Israel, the meeting between Trump and Netanyahu forced UEFA to delay the crucial vote on the ban.

  • See also: APR vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025

Earlier, the United Nations also called for Israel to be excluded from all FIFA and UEFA tournaments.

Last week, Donald Trump's administration stated it would do everything possible to prevent Israel's disqualification.

Reminder: UEFA to meet and discuss possible suspension of Israel and its clubs

Related teams and leagues
Israel Israel Schedule Israel News
Related Team News
Judgment day. The date is set for the decision on Israel's exclusion from tournaments Football news 29 sep 2025, 14:32 Judgment day. The date is set for the discussion on Israel's exclusion from tournaments
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu Football news 25 sep 2025, 12:02 Donald Trump is doing everything possible to prevent Israel's suspension from the 2026 World Cup
UEFA to meet and discuss possible suspension of Israel and its clubs Football news 25 sep 2025, 07:48 UEFA to meet and discuss possible suspension of Israel and its clubs
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores