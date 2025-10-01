Influence. Donald Trump's new peace plan saves Israel from UEFA suspension

The US president acts like a true politician.

The situation surrounding the suspension of the Israeli national team and clubs from European competitions is becoming even more intense.

Details: According to The Times, the UEFA commission has postponed the vote on Israel's suspension to give a chance to the new peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Although previously a significant number of UEFA's executive body members had voted in favor of suspending Israel, the meeting between Trump and Netanyahu forced UEFA to delay the crucial vote on the ban.

Earlier, the United Nations also called for Israel to be excluded from all FIFA and UEFA tournaments.

Last week, Donald Trump's administration stated it would do everything possible to prevent Israel's disqualification.

Exclusive: New Trump peace plan prompts UEFA to pause vote on Israel suspension after 8 Muslim and Arab states give backing to initiative https://t.co/nId3U6aVk9 — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) September 30, 2025

