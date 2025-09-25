UEFA to meet and discuss possible suspension of Israel and its clubs

A decision could be coming soon.

In recent weeks, several national teams and representatives from different countries have voiced calls to suspend Israel’s national side and its clubs from UEFA competitions. It now seems that official clarity may arrive shortly.

Details: According to Martin Ziegler of The Times, UEFA is set to hold an official meeting next week, during which the issue will be addressed. The governing body intends to make a final decision on whether Israel and its clubs will be allowed to continue participating in UEFA tournaments.

At present, the majority of executive committee members and federations are reportedly in favor of a ban.

This comes despite earlier reports suggesting that the matter of Israel’s exclusion was not on UEFA’s agenda. Meanwhile, representatives from the United States have also been involved in the process, pressuring UEFA’s leadership to maintain the status quo.

Reminder: Several Israeli clubs are currently under UEFA investigation, most notably the situation involving Maccabi Haifa after their Conference League qualifying match against Poland's Raków.