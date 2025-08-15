Major investigation. UEFA opens case following Maccabi Haifa vs Raków match

The second leg of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round between Maccabi Haifa and Poland's Raków turned into a major scandal that spilled far beyond the pitch. Even UEFA was forced to step in.

Details: The main governing body of European football has launched a disciplinary investigation into the events that transpired during the match. Both clubs will be scrutinized for "conduct not in keeping with the spirit of sporting competition," but there are also separate charges for each side.

Maccabi are accused of "improper team conduct," while Raków face charges for the use of pyrotechnics. UEFA has promised to provide further updates on the progress of this investigation in due course.

Recall: The conflict began even before the match, when Maccabi players clashed with Raków's squad during a pre-match training session. During the actual game, fans of the nominal home side (the match was played on a neutral ground) unfurled a banner aimed at Poland reading "murderers since 1939," which sparked a diplomatic scandal of its own.