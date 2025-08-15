Major scandal! The match between Maccabi Haifa and Raków erupts into a brawl over banner in the stands

A response from UEFA is awaited.

Details: Yesterday, the return leg of the Conference League took place between Israel’s Maccabi Haifa and Poland’s Raków, ending in a confrontation among participants. The conflict was sparked by a provocative banner in the stands.

Supporters of the Israeli club raised a sign reading “Murderers since 1939,” which was seen as an accusation against Poles for the genocide of the Jewish people. Unsurprisingly, this infuriated the Polish fans, and the situation escalated into a brawl.

The situation even drew the attention of Polish president Karol Nawrocki, who commented on the actions of the Israelis as follows:

"The scandalous banner displayed by Maccabi Haifa fans tramples on the memory of Polish victims of World War II, including three million Jews. This is absurdity beyond words," Nawrocki wrote on social media.

Skandaliczny transparent wywieszony przez kibiców Maccabi Hajfa obraża pamięć o obywatelach polskich-ofiarach II wojny światowej, wśród których było 3 mln Żydów. Głupota, której nie tłumaczą żadne słowa. — Karol Nawrocki (@NawrockiKn) August 14, 2025

The president of the Polish Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, also intervened, stating that documents are already being prepared for UEFA with a call to punish the provocateurs.

Po meczu nasi piłkarze zostali sprowokani przez Izraelczykow. Doszlo do gigantycznej awnatury a transaprent dalej wisi, ja czegoś takiego nie widziałem, mnie osobiście pracownicy Macabi wyzywali od nazistów- ZA CO? pic.twitter.com/mm0QyvvD46 — Łukasz Ciona (@CionaSport) August 14, 2025

The match itself ended with a 2-0 victory for Raków, sending the Polish side through to the next round, while Maccabi are left out of European competition for this season.

