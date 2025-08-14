All playoff pairings set for the main European club tournaments: Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League
Exciting matches await us.
The final hurdle before the group stage of the European competitions.
Details: This week saw the conclusion of the second-leg fixtures in the major European club tournaments, which determined the playoff round matchups.
Let's start with the Champions League:
Champions Path:
- Ferencváros vs Qarabağ.
- Crvena Zvezda vs Pafos.
- Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm.
- Celtic vs Kairat.
- Basel vs Copenhagen.
League Path:
- Fenerbahçe vs Benfica.
- Rangers vs Club Brugge.
Europa League:
- Dynamo Kyiv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv.
- Shkëndija vs Ludogorets.
- Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys.
- Malmö vs Sigma.
- Panathinaikos vs Samsunspor.
- Aberdeen vs Steaua.
- Lech Poznań vs Genk.
- Midtjylland vs KuPS.
- Lincoln vs Braga.
- Zrinjski vs Utrecht.
- Brann vs AEK Larnaca.
- Rijeka vs PAOK.
Conference League:
- Ħamrun vs RFS.
- Shelbourne vs Linfield
- Breidablik vs Virtus
- Drita vs Differdange.
- Olimpija Ljubljana vs Noah.
- Strasbourg vs Brøndby.
- Jagiellonia vs Dinamo Tirana.
- Anderlecht vs AEK.
- Istanbul Başakşehir vs Universitatea Craiova.
- Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad.
- Celje vs Ostrava.
- Raków vs Arda.
- Levski vs AZ Alkmaar.
- Polissya vs Fiorentina.
- Győr vs SK Rapid.
- Neman vs Rayo Vallecano.
- Lausanne vs Beşiktaş.
- Santa Clara vs Shamrock Rovers.
- Rosenborg vs Mainz.
- Sparta Prague vs FK Riga.
- Häcken vs CFR Cluj.
- Wolfsberg vs Omonia.
- Hibernian vs Legia.
- Servette vs Shakhtar Donetsk.
The Champions League ties will take place on August 19-20 and 26-27.
The fourth qualifying round matches for the Europa League and Conference League are scheduled for August 21 and 28.
