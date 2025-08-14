RU RU ES ES FR FR
All playoff pairings set for the main European club tournaments: Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League

Exciting matches await us.
Football news Today, 17:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

The final hurdle before the group stage of the European competitions.

Details: This week saw the conclusion of the second-leg fixtures in the major European club tournaments, which determined the playoff round matchups.

Let's start with the Champions League:

Champions Path:

  • Ferencváros vs Qarabağ.
  • Crvena Zvezda vs Pafos.
  • Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm.
  • Celtic vs Kairat.
  • Basel vs Copenhagen.

League Path:

  • Fenerbahçe vs Benfica.
  • Rangers vs Club Brugge.

Europa League:

  • Dynamo Kyiv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv.
  • Shkëndija vs Ludogorets.
  • Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys.
  • Malmö vs Sigma.
  • Panathinaikos vs Samsunspor.
  • Aberdeen vs Steaua.
  • Lech Poznań vs Genk.
  • Midtjylland vs KuPS.
  • Lincoln vs Braga.
  • Zrinjski vs Utrecht.
  • Brann vs AEK Larnaca.
  • Rijeka vs PAOK.

Conference League:

  • Ħamrun vs RFS.
  • Shelbourne vs Linfield
  • Breidablik vs Virtus
  • Drita vs Differdange.
  • Olimpija Ljubljana vs Noah.
  • Strasbourg vs Brøndby.
  • Jagiellonia vs Dinamo Tirana.
  • Anderlecht vs AEK.
  • Istanbul Başakşehir vs Universitatea Craiova.
  • Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad.
  • Celje vs Ostrava.
  • Raków vs Arda.
  • Levski vs AZ Alkmaar.
  • Polissya vs Fiorentina.
  • Győr vs SK Rapid.
  • Neman vs Rayo Vallecano.
  • Lausanne vs Beşiktaş.
  • Santa Clara vs Shamrock Rovers.
  • Rosenborg vs Mainz.
  • Sparta Prague vs FK Riga.
  • Häcken vs CFR Cluj.
  • Wolfsberg vs Omonia.
  • Hibernian vs Legia.
  • Servette vs Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Champions League ties will take place on August 19-20 and 26-27.

The fourth qualifying round matches for the Europa League and Conference League are scheduled for August 21 and 28.

