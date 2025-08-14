All playoff pairings set for the main European club tournaments: Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League

The final hurdle before the group stage of the European competitions.

Details: This week saw the conclusion of the second-leg fixtures in the major European club tournaments, which determined the playoff round matchups.

Let's start with the Champions League:

Champions Path:

Ferencváros vs Qarabağ.

Crvena Zvezda vs Pafos.

Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm.

Celtic vs Kairat.

Basel vs Copenhagen.

League Path:

Fenerbahçe vs Benfica.

Rangers vs Club Brugge.

Europa League:

Dynamo Kyiv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Shkëndija vs Ludogorets.

Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys.

Malmö vs Sigma.

Panathinaikos vs Samsunspor.

Aberdeen vs Steaua.

Lech Poznań vs Genk.

Midtjylland vs KuPS.

Lincoln vs Braga.

Zrinjski vs Utrecht.

Brann vs AEK Larnaca.

Rijeka vs PAOK.

Conference League:

Ħamrun vs RFS.

Shelbourne vs Linfield

Breidablik vs Virtus

Drita vs Differdange.

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Noah.

Strasbourg vs Brøndby.

Jagiellonia vs Dinamo Tirana.

Anderlecht vs AEK.

Istanbul Başakşehir vs Universitatea Craiova.

Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad.

Celje vs Ostrava.

Raków vs Arda.

Levski vs AZ Alkmaar.

Polissya vs Fiorentina.

Győr vs SK Rapid.

Neman vs Rayo Vallecano.

Lausanne vs Beşiktaş.

Santa Clara vs Shamrock Rovers.

Rosenborg vs Mainz.

Sparta Prague vs FK Riga.

Häcken vs CFR Cluj.

Wolfsberg vs Omonia.

Hibernian vs Legia.

Servette vs Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Champions League ties will take place on August 19-20 and 26-27.

The fourth qualifying round matches for the Europa League and Conference League are scheduled for August 21 and 28.

Reminder: A supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2024/25 La Liga season