Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 9, 2025

In the opening round of the new Betway Premiership season, Chippa United will take on Mamelodi Sundowns. Here’s all you need to know about where and when to watch the clash.

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns: what you need to know about the match

Last season, Chippa United finished 11th in the table, collecting 31 points from 28 matches. The club did not play any friendlies over the break but made significant changes to the squad and appointed a new head coach. The team is determined to fight for higher positions rather than hover near the relegation zone.

Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, secured their eighth consecutive Betway Premiership title last season. Over the summer, they participated in the FIFA Club World Cup, recording one win, one draw, and one defeat. The Brazilians have already played their MTN8 quarterfinal, thrashing Richards Bay 4–0.

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns: when and where the match will take place

The Betway Premiership Round 1 fixture between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place on Saturday, August 9, at 15:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 05:00

New York 08:00

Panama 08:00

Toronto 08:00

Port of Spain 09:00

London 14:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 16:00

New Delhi 18:30

Sydney 23:00

Kiribati 01:00

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Where to watch the match online?

The first-round clash between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.