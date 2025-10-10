Chiefs announce update on co-coaches

Kaizer Chiefs announce the futures of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze

Betway Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs have announced coach Nasreddine Nabi's replacements.

Following the club's confirmation of Nabi's exit on Friday, Amakhosi have revealed that Nabi's assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will take over until the end of the season.

“Following the announcement earlier today of a mutual parting of ways between Kaizer Chiefs FC and Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi, the Club can confirm that Coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will lead the technical team for the remainder of the 2025/26 season,” the club said.

"Their leadership will ensure continuity and stability as the Club prepares for upcoming fixtures domestically and on the continent.

Also read: Chiefs announce Nabi is gone

“The Club remains committed to its ambitions and thanks Amakhosi supporters for their continued loyalty, patience and support,” the note concluded.

Nabi missed two matches last season due to illness and another nine games this term while on compassionate leave and later serving a suspension. In his absence, Youssef and Kaze turned put their hands up: winning seven, drawing two, and losing just two.