Official announcement: Nabi leaves Kaizer Chiefs

Football news Today, 08:45
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
After weeks of uncertainty, Kaizer Chiefs have finally announced their decision on Nasreddine Nabi’s future.

The club known as the Phefeni Glamour Boys released a statement confirming an amicable separation from the former Young Africans coach.

Nabi was suspended on 17 September after an embarassing 3-1 loss to Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium.

“Kaizer Chiefs FC and Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi hereby confirm that, following constructive engagements, they have mutually agreed to conclude their professional relationship on an amicable basis,” the club said.

“Coach Nabi, in turn, conveys his appreciation to Kaizer Chiefs FC, its leadership, players and supporters for their commitment and support during his time at the Club,” Amakhosi added.

Up next for Chiefs is AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday, 18 October 15:00.

