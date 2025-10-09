Vilakazi sends message to Chiefs coaches

ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 16:40
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs attacker Pule Mmodi should not be played as a winger, says his former Golden Arrows coach David Vilakazi.

Since moving to Amakhosi, the 29-year-old Mmodi has found the net eight times in 64 matches. At Abafana Bes'thende, Mmodi scored 16 times in 92 games. There, he played as a number 10 under coach Vilakazi.

“As a winger, he’s not delivering what they need. He doesn’t cross well with his left foot,” Vilakazi told KickOff. “He can beat players on the left, but he can’t deliver the final ball from there.

“Play him as a 10, and you’ll see the best of him,” he concluded.

