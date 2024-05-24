Chelsea's management is considering four candidates for the head coach position

This week, Chelsea dismissed head coach Mauricio Pochettino and have now narrowed down their search to four candidates.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues are currently considering Enzo Maresca, Kieran McKenna, and Thomas Frank. All of them are open to Chelsea's proposal and are favored by the club's sporting directors. Additionally, Roberto De Zerbi is also being considered, though it is uncertain whether the Italian specialist would agree to work under the current management structure led by Winstanley and Stewart.

Notably, Leicester City's Enzo Maresca is the priority candidate for Chelsea's head coach position.

Bookmakers have also taken an interest in the selection of Chelsea's new coach, with betting on who will take over the role. Interestingly, a significant number of bets have been placed on José Mourinho, suggesting that fans are hopeful for his return to Chelsea for a third tenure as head coach.