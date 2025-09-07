RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Chelsea to return for Fermin Lopez in January with fresh bid

Chelsea to return for Fermin Lopez in January with fresh bid

"The Blues" will make another attempt to land the player
Football news Today, 09:26
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Chelsea to return for Fermin Lopez in January with fresh bid Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Chelsea had a busy transfer window and signed a number of newcomers, but that's not enough. The London club is planning to return for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez and is ready to allocate £70 million for the transfer in January next year, according to tribalfootball.

Earlier, Enzo Maresca's side had already offered £35 million for the 22-year-old, but were rebuffed in the final days of the summer transfer window. Now, the Blues are preparing a new offer for the winter, hoping to convince the Catalans to let the attacking midfielder go.

Recall that in the summer, Barcelona considered the option of selling Lopez, but head coach Hansi Flick insisted the player stay at the club.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
Альварес Transfer news Today, 09:24 A top transfer is brewing in La Liga: Julián Álvarez wants to join Barcelona
Dean Huijsen Football news Today, 03:47 Dean Huijsen: "Barcelona players tease me, but we'll talk in El Clásico!"
Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 09:56 Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona
Де гонг Football news Yesterday, 05:31 A blow for Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong suffers injury during international duty
Рафинья Football news Yesterday, 03:36 Scandal! Raphinha accuses Disneyland staff of racism
Yamal with his younger brother after Spain's victory at Euro 2024 Lifestyle Yesterday, 03:21 Lamine Yamal shares heartfelt birthday wishes for his younger brother
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores