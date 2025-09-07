Chelsea to return for Fermin Lopez in January with fresh bid

"The Blues" will make another attempt to land the player

Chelsea had a busy transfer window and signed a number of newcomers, but that's not enough. The London club is planning to return for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez and is ready to allocate £70 million for the transfer in January next year, according to tribalfootball.

Earlier, Enzo Maresca's side had already offered £35 million for the 22-year-old, but were rebuffed in the final days of the summer transfer window. Now, the Blues are preparing a new offer for the winter, hoping to convince the Catalans to let the attacking midfielder go.

Recall that in the summer, Barcelona considered the option of selling Lopez, but head coach Hansi Flick insisted the player stay at the club.