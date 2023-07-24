RU RU
Main News Chelsea striker could move to Girona

Chelsea striker could move to Girona

Spanish club Girona, where Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov plays, is interested in Chelsea's forward and Albanian national team player Armando Broja, according to Sportarena.

According to the source, the Catalan club wants to loan the player until the summer of 2024. Girona considers Broja as an alternative option to Ukrainian national team forward Artem Dovbyk, for whom Dnipro-1 demands 15 million euros.

Armando Broja, 21 years old, is a product of Chelsea's youth academy. He has been playing for the first team of the London club since 2019. He has played a total of 19 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.

Broja has been representing the Albanian national team since 2020. He has played a total of 17 matches for the Albanian national team, scoring four goals and providing two assists, as well as receiving one yellow card.

It's worth noting that Chelsea finished in 12th place in the English Premier League table last season, which means the London club did not qualify for European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
