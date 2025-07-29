Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson spends his vacation by the ocean playing beach football

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is enjoying a well-deserved break after a grueling and lengthy season. The forward shared snapshots from his vacation on his Instagram page.

Read also: Rapper Drake hints that the title of his latest album was inspired by Cole Palmer

The photos show Jackson relaxing on the ocean shore, swimming, riding a jet ski, and playing beach football with friends. The Senegalese star looks to be in top physical shape and great spirits.

It's worth noting that last season, Jackson celebrated victory with Chelsea in both the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Across all competitions, the Senegalese forward made 37 appearances, notching 13 goals and providing 6 assists.

Additionally, Jackson could be on the move this summer, with Manchester United and Newcastle reportedly interested in the striker. Recall that he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 from Villarreal, with the English club paying €37 million for his transfer.

Incidentally, Nicolas Jackson is set to miss the opening match of the Premier League season due to a red card he received in the final round of last season against Newcastle.