RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson spends his vacation by the ocean playing beach football

Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson spends his vacation by the ocean playing beach football

Recharging ahead of the new season
Lifestyle Today, 09:34
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson spends his vacation by the ocean playing beach football Photo: https://www.instagram.com/jackson.nj11 / Author unknown

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is enjoying a well-deserved break after a grueling and lengthy season. The forward shared snapshots from his vacation on his Instagram page.

The photos show Jackson relaxing on the ocean shore, swimming, riding a jet ski, and playing beach football with friends. The Senegalese star looks to be in top physical shape and great spirits.

It's worth noting that last season, Jackson celebrated victory with Chelsea in both the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Across all competitions, the Senegalese forward made 37 appearances, notching 13 goals and providing 6 assists.

Additionally, Jackson could be on the move this summer, with Manchester United and Newcastle reportedly interested in the striker. Recall that he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 from Villarreal, with the English club paying €37 million for his transfer.

Incidentally, Nicolas Jackson is set to miss the opening match of the Premier League season due to a red card he received in the final round of last season against Newcastle.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
15:00
FK Crvena Zvezda - : - Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
15:00
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:05 Liverpool star Luis Díaz spotted in Munich after Bayern transfer news Football news Today, 09:48 Lucas Ribeiro agrees to move to Brazil. Which club is in question? Cricket News Today, 09:47 Scandal. India cricket team coach clashes with stadium agronomist in London Lifestyle Today, 09:34 Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson spends his vacation by the ocean playing beach football Football news Today, 09:19 Gary Lineker admits he was fired from the BBC over antisemitic comments Football news Today, 09:17 Ferdinand puts forward 'conspiracy theory' that could prevent Liverpool from signing Isak Football news Today, 08:50 Felix becomes Ronaldo's teammate as Al-Nassr announce signing of Chelsea forward Lifestyle Today, 08:47 Rapper Drake hints that the title of his latest album was inspired by Cole Palmer Football news Today, 08:44 A fair decision! UEFA fines Athletic Bilbao Football news Today, 08:16 Tottenham identify Gibbs-White replacement. Straight from Manchester City
Sport Predictions
Football Today Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback? Football Today SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football Today Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Football Today Botafogo vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today Louisville City vs Eintracht preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025 Football Today New York City vs Puebla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win? Football Today Los Angeles vs Mazatlán prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores