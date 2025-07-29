Rapper Drake hints that the title of his latest album was inspired by Cole Palmer

The renowned singer Drake appears to have drawn inspiration from Chelsea star Cole Palmer when coming up with the title for his new album. The rapper teased this connection by posting a cryptic message on his Instagram page.

Drake shared a video clip featuring an excerpt from an interview with Cole Palmer, in which Palmer was asked what name he would choose if he were a rapper. Palmer replied that he'd call himself Iceman.

That’s exactly the title of Drake’s new album—his first solo release since 2023. The fact that he posted this video with Palmer on his Instagram strongly suggests the Chelsea footballer was the muse behind the album’s name.

However, some fans remain skeptical about the connection, arguing that Drake’s move could simply be a clever publicity stunt to draw more attention to his album.

❄️ An unexpected link-up between Cole Palmer and Drake 👀 pic.twitter.com/iOq16Qa2w2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) July 29, 2025

It’s worth noting that Palmer and Drake are acquainted—they both appeared in a music video released by British artist Central Cee.