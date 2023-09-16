RU RU NG NG
Main News

Chelsea owners want to buy another European grand

Football news
Oliver White
Chelsea owners want to buy another European grand Todd Boeli and Begdad Eghbali

Todd Boeli and Begdad Eghbali want to acquire a minority stake in Sporting Lisbon, reports The Telegraph

Chelsea's new owners closed the transfer window last month, breaking the £1bn barrier to signing new players since taking over the club in May last year.

At the consortium headed by Eghbali and Boeli, it was announced that businesspersons could acquire a stake in Sporting, one of the Portuguese big three clubs.

Boeli and Eghbali are inspired by the example of the City Football Group, which own clubs in different parts of the world, which allows them to develop a large number of players, and then integrate them into key projects (Manchester City, Girona) or simply sell them profitably.

Let us remind you that Boeli and Eghbali have already acquired a controlling stake in the French Strasbourg for 65 million euros, and are now thinking about Sporting. However, here not everything is so clear. Sporting is not a provincial club in crisis, but a 19-time Portuguese champion with a huge history and a serious fan base, so the current owners of the club may not agree to sell the club.

Sporting is a 19-time champion of Portugal, 17-time winner of the Portuguese Cup, 9-time winner of the Portuguese Super Cup.

