Chelsea may buy Georgia goalkeeper

According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, London-based club Chelsea is showing interest in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and the Georgian national team.

The source suggests that the English club may acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Chelsea sees the Georgian goalkeeper as a backup option in case they are unable to sign Inter's goalkeeper Andre Onana.

In the current season, 22-year-old Mamardashvili has played 42 matches in all competitions for Valencia, conceding 49 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.