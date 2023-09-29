Chelsea legend leaves the club

Former Chelsea footballer Claude Makelele is no longer an employee of the club.

The day before, the ex-midfielder of the French national team announced his resignation from the post of technical mentor of the youth team of the “aristocrats”.

He shared this news on his Twitter page. According to the famous athlete, the decision to part with the club was mutual and he has no financial claims against Chelsea.

"After four busy years at Chelsea, and by mutual agreement, we have decided that the time has come for me to seek new challenges. I would like to thank the fans for their loyalty. The color blue will always remain in my heart. I will tell you more about my next chapter soon." , wrote Makelele.

Makelele played for Chelsea from 2003 to 2008. In total, he played 217 matches for the London team and scored two goals. He has won two English titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups and a Champions League final in 2008. This match was his last in a Blues shirt.