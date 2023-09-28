Chelsea is going to take another 250 million pounds in debt

Chelsea's proprietors are contemplating an additional £250 million debt, according to a report by Bloomberg citing inside sources.

Bank of America is acting as an advisor on this venture, as the club intends to accrue further liabilities atop their existing credit agreements. The Blues' ownership has already secured £800 million in loans, with the potential to augment this figure to £1.05 billion.

Lenders were invited to witness Chelsea's recent encounter against Aston Villa. Deliberations are ongoing, and no definitive decisions have been rendered.

The newfound capital might be allocated towards an augmented transfer drive and the revamp of Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's emblematic home ground.

It's noteworthy that just last week, the club garnered a subordinate debt of £500 million from Ares Management Corp, funds earmarked for the stadium's renovation.

It's pertinent to mention that Chelsea transitioned to Todd Boehly's stewardship in May 2022. Since the takeover, the club has lavished over £1 billion on fresh talent. Presently, the Blues' hierarchy isn't contemplating inducting new investors.