Chelsea head coach confesses his love for Mbappe

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino answered the question about what he thinks about the situation that has arisen around the striker of the French national team and PSG Kylian Mbappe.

As you know, the Frenchman refused to renew the contract with his club, for which he was removed from the team and put on the transfer.

Mbappe is now looking for a new club, and Chelsea, according to the media, is among the likely candidates for his signing.

According to the Argentine specialist, who once led PSG, this issue should be resolved within the Parisian club.

“My team has nothing to comment on, as we are focused on our own reality. In fact, this is a very delicate situation that must be resolved in Paris. From our side ... we have nothing to say.

I hope they resolve the situation. I love the club where I played and coached, I love Killian,” said Pochettino.

Recall that in the last championship of France, the striker scored 29 goals and gave five assists in 34 matches.