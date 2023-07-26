RU RU
Main News Chelsea head coach confesses his love for Mbappe

Chelsea head coach confesses his love for Mbappe

Football news Today, 03:00
Chelsea head coach confesses his love for Mbappe Chelsea head coach confesses his love for Mbappe

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino answered the question about what he thinks about the situation that has arisen around the striker of the French national team and PSG Kylian Mbappe.

As you know, the Frenchman refused to renew the contract with his club, for which he was removed from the team and put on the transfer.

Mbappe is now looking for a new club, and Chelsea, according to the media, is among the likely candidates for his signing.

According to the Argentine specialist, who once led PSG, this issue should be resolved within the Parisian club.

“My team has nothing to comment on, as we are focused on our own reality. In fact, this is a very delicate situation that must be resolved in Paris. From our side ... we have nothing to say.

I hope they resolve the situation. I love the club where I played and coached, I love Killian,” said Pochettino.

Recall that in the last championship of France, the striker scored 29 goals and gave five assists in 34 matches.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain Premier League England Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news 23 july 2023, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news 21 july 2023, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Mbappe is seriously considering a move to Al-Hilal Football news Today, 03:00 Chelsea head coach confesses his love for Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 23:28 Messi scored two more goals in the USA and provided an assist Football news Yesterday, 17:30 Nice bought Boga for 18 million euros Football news Yesterday, 17:20 Villarreal buy experienced Norwegian striker Football news Yesterday, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Manchester United close to signing 2022 World Cup star Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Chelsea and Manchester United have made a decision on the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Nottingham Forest buy Manchester United young talent Football news Yesterday, 16:15 Juventus close to signing experienced Barcelona midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Bayern Munich vs Manchester City 26 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lion City Sailors vs Tottenham Hotspur 26 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Struga vs Buducnost 26 July 2023 Football Today Struga vs Budućnost predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023 Football Today Prediction for RFS vs Sabah 26 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Midtjylland vs Progress 26 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Aris vs BATE 26 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Sheriff vs Maccabi Haifa 26 July 2023 Football Today Sheriff vs Maccabi Haifa predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023 Football Today Prediction for CSKA-1948 vs Steaua 26 July 2023