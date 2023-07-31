Chelsea close to signing France defender

Defender of "Monaco" and the French national team, Axel Disasi, is close to a move to London's "Chelsea," as reported by The Athletic.

According to the source, the English club has reached an agreement on the transfer of the player. The transfer fee will amount to 45 million euros, which could increase by several million euros through bonuses. At Chelsea, Disasi will replace his compatriot Wesley Fofana, who suffered a serious knee injury and will be out of action for a long period.

Earlier, it was reported that Manchester United and Newcastle were also interested in signing Disasi.

The 25-year-old Disasi has been playing for Monaco since 2020, having transferred from Reims for a fee of 13 million euros. He has played a total of 129 matches for Monaco in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has also previously played for Paris.

Disasi has been part of the French national team since 2022. So far, he has played four matches for the French national team, scoring no goals and providing no assists. He was a finalist in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the national team.