RU RU
Main News Chelsea close to signing France defender

Chelsea close to signing France defender

Football news Today, 04:00
Chelsea close to signing France defender Photo: Axel Disasi's Instagram/Author Unknown

Defender of "Monaco" and the French national team, Axel Disasi, is close to a move to London's "Chelsea," as reported by The Athletic.

According to the source, the English club has reached an agreement on the transfer of the player. The transfer fee will amount to 45 million euros, which could increase by several million euros through bonuses. At Chelsea, Disasi will replace his compatriot Wesley Fofana, who suffered a serious knee injury and will be out of action for a long period.

Earlier, it was reported that Manchester United and Newcastle were also interested in signing Disasi.

The 25-year-old Disasi has been playing for Monaco since 2020, having transferred from Reims for a fee of 13 million euros. He has played a total of 129 matches for Monaco in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has also previously played for Paris.

Disasi has been part of the French national team since 2022. So far, he has played four matches for the French national team, scoring no goals and providing no assists. He was a finalist in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the national team.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Monaco Premier League England Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Yesterday, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:10 One of the leaders of Newcastle moved to Al-Ahly from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 04:50 Neymar may have had a sexual relationship with a man Football news Today, 04:15 Mbappe and Liverpool: new details revealed Football news Today, 04:00 Chelsea close to signing France defender Football news Today, 03:12 Mbappe interested in another top club: negotiations are already underway Football news Today, 03:00 Benfica lost against Dutch champions Football news Today, 01:00 Dynamo Kyiv - Minai - 4:1 (video review) Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 12:50 Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing talented Bayern striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football Today Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football Today Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023