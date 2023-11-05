RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Chelsea boss ready for Tottenham fans' discontent tomorrow

Chelsea boss ready for Tottenham fans' discontent tomorrow

Football news 05 nov 2023, 04:38
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Chelsea boss ready for Tottenham fans' discontent tomorrow Photo PA/James Manning

Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has responded to the possibility of Tottenham fans jeering him in tomorrow's match when he returns to North London.

Pochettino made the move to Chelsea during the summer, a decision that sparked controversy and dissatisfaction from one of Chelsea's fiercest rivals, Tottenham. The Argentine coach had been in charge of the Spurs for over five years, from 2014 to 2019.

Regarding the potential for Tottenham fans to boo him on Monday, Pochettino told The Guardian:

"I didn't make the decision to leave. We had to part ways because I was sacked. This is not a criticism of the club towards me, but we weren't the ones deciding I would leave. Perhaps I could still be there."

Pochettino also reflected on his complex relationship with Tottenham's chairman, Daniel Levy, who dismissed him back in 2019. He expressed his admiration for Levy:

"Daniel is genuinely clever. The work he's doing for Tottenham is tremendous. You've seen how Tottenham was 20 years ago and how it has changed and developed. You have to recognize his work. He sent me a message when I signed my contract, wishing me all the best. We need to be honest. Almost six years of working together. A lot has happened in six years, good and not so good. We can't forget our relationship."

The match between Tottenham and Chelsea will be the final fixture of the eleventh round of the Premier League and will take place tomorrow at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium, with the kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Manchester City talent Rico Lewis names the player who helped him adapt Football news Today, 06:28 Manchester City talent Rico Lewis names the player who helped him adapt
Ibrahimovic returns to Milan Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan
Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros
The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea
Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket Tennis news Yesterday, 23:15 Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Yesterday, 17:11 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:56 Pochettino complains about VAR Football news Today, 05:37 Milan fan stabbed before game against PSG Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan Football news Today, 03:52 Polish national team players got drunk before the start of the 2023 Youth World Cup Football news Today, 03:44 "He's a really amazing guy". Szoboszlai remembered meeting Holland Football news Today, 03:33 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's crushing victory Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:29 Dembele reveals details of his departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 02:20 Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club Football news Today, 02:11 Messi spoke about retirement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Shakhtar vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Milan vs PSG prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Red Star Belgrade vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football 08 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023