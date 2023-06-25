Chelsea are ready to pay a huge amount for the Portugal national team

"Chelsea" is showing interest in the goalkeeper of "Porto" and the Portuguese national team, Diogo Costa, according to A Bola.

According to the source, the English club wants to acquire the goalkeeper in the summer transfer window and is prepared to pay the full release clause amounting to 75 million euros. However, "Chelsea" intends to make the payment in three installments of 25 million euros each.

It was previously reported that "Manchester United" is also interested in the Portuguese goalkeeper.

In the recently concluded season, the 23-year-old Costa played 41 matches for "Porto" in all competitions, conceding 30 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.