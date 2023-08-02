Chelsea announce a contract extension for the talented defender

RU RU
Today, 12:58
London's "Chelsea" press service announced on their official website about the contract extension with defender Levi Colwill.

The player has signed a new agreement with the English club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028. The contract includes an option for a possible extension until the summer of 2029.

Levi Colwill, aged 20, is a product of Chelsea's youth academy. He has not yet played any matches for the first team of the London club. Last season, Colwill played on loan for "Brighton." He played a total of 22 matches for the club in all competitions, did not score any goals, provided two assists, and received one yellow card.

Since 2022, Colwill has been playing for the England U21 national team. He has played a total of 11 matches for the English team in all competitions, without scoring any goals or providing any assists, and received two yellow cards.

As a reminder, last season, "Chelsea" finished in 12th place in the English Premier League standings. As a result, the London club did not secure a spot in the European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.

