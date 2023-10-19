RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Chelsea and Liverpool could enter the race for Mbappe

Chelsea and Liverpool could enter the race for Mbappe

Football news Today, 12:21
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Chelsea and Liverpool could enter the race for Mbappe Chelsea and Liverpool could enter the race for Mbappe

Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to enter the race for Mbappe if Real Madrid cannot sign him, as reported by Diario Sport.

Mbappe is expected to decide soon whether he will extend his contract with PSG for another season, but there's a high likelihood that it won't happen. All indications point towards the Frenchman signing a deal with Real Madrid, but Liverpool and Chelsea are also contenders for the forward. Mbappe is aware of his options in the Premier League, and this is not an unlikely scenario.

Real Madrid remains the main contender for Mbappe, but this time they will demand the player to include compensation clauses in case the negotiations break down, as was the case in the summer of 2021. However, Fayza Lamarie, Mbappe's mother and agent, has close relations with Liverpool, who would be ready to meet the player's financial demands.

Chelsea is showing interest, particularly capitalizing on the strong relationship between the current manager Mauricio Pochettino and Kylian Mbappe. They worked together at PSG and maintain good communication. Additionally, Real Madrid will not engage in a bidding war with Premier League clubs if their financial offers are significantly higher.

There is also information that Manchester City and Newcastle value Mbappe highly, but they are not inclined to sign him and compete for his transfer.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Liverpool Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid Premier League England Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
Popular news
UEFA has confirmed the postponement of matches involving Israeli teams Football news Today, 11:48 UEFA has confirmed the postponement of matches involving Israeli teams
The salary of Lionel Messi in MLS is known Football news Today, 11:15 The salary of Lionel Messi in MLS is known
Borussia Dortmund will attempt to buy back Sancho Football news Today, 10:41 Borussia Dortmund will attempt to buy back Sancho
Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus Football news Today, 10:10 Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus
The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded Football news Today, 09:36 The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded
Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy Football news Today, 02:52 Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:21 Chelsea and Liverpool could enter the race for Mbappe Football news Today, 11:48 UEFA has confirmed the postponement of matches involving Israeli teams Football news Today, 11:15 The salary of Lionel Messi in MLS is known Football news Today, 10:41 Borussia Dortmund will attempt to buy back Sancho Football news Today, 10:10 Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus Football news Today, 09:36 The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded Football news Today, 07:58 The Bayern defender supported Palestine. He wasn't at practice today Football news Today, 06:55 PHOTO. Messi supported Neymar, who received a terrible injury Football news Today, 05:00 Neymar's father published a touching post on the occasion of the footballer's serious injury Football news Today, 04:30 Barcelona blamed Real for the Negreira case
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Adelaide vs Central Coast prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023