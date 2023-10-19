Chelsea and Liverpool could enter the race for Mbappe

Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to enter the race for Mbappe if Real Madrid cannot sign him, as reported by Diario Sport.

Mbappe is expected to decide soon whether he will extend his contract with PSG for another season, but there's a high likelihood that it won't happen. All indications point towards the Frenchman signing a deal with Real Madrid, but Liverpool and Chelsea are also contenders for the forward. Mbappe is aware of his options in the Premier League, and this is not an unlikely scenario.

Real Madrid remains the main contender for Mbappe, but this time they will demand the player to include compensation clauses in case the negotiations break down, as was the case in the summer of 2021. However, Fayza Lamarie, Mbappe's mother and agent, has close relations with Liverpool, who would be ready to meet the player's financial demands.

Chelsea is showing interest, particularly capitalizing on the strong relationship between the current manager Mauricio Pochettino and Kylian Mbappe. They worked together at PSG and maintain good communication. Additionally, Real Madrid will not engage in a bidding war with Premier League clubs if their financial offers are significantly higher.

There is also information that Manchester City and Newcastle value Mbappe highly, but they are not inclined to sign him and compete for his transfer.