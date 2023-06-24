Chelsea agree to sell Kalidou Koulibaly

Defender Kalidou Koulibaly of London's Chelsea and the Senegal national team is close to a move to Al-Hilal, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the English and Saudi clubs have reached an agreement on the player's transfer. The transfer fee is not disclosed. To complete the move, the African defender is required to undergo a medical examination at his new club.

In the current season, 32-year-old Koulibaly has played 32 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing one assist.