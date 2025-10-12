ES ES FR FR
Chasing the World Cup dream. Ivan Toney could return to the Premier League

The striker is ready to leave Al-Ahli for a loan move
Football news
Jan Novak
Chasing the World Cup dream. Ivan Toney could return to the Premier League

Striker Ivan Toney is eager to boost his chances of making England's World Cup squad by making a return to the Premier League.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, there is currently no concrete interest in the former Brentford attacking leader, but such a move is seen as a possible way to catch the eye of national team manager Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, rumors are linking the forward with Tottenham, where he is well known to former coach Thomas Frank, as well as with Manchester United. However, the Red Devils' current priorities are Benjamin Šeško and Matheus Cunha.

It's worth noting that since joining Saudi side Al-Ahli, Toney has delivered an impressive goalscoring tally—38 goals in 54 matches. For the England national team, the 29-year-old striker has made seven appearances and scored once, converting a penalty against Belgium.

