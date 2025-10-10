Prediction on game Win Ghana Odds: 1.35 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 12, 2025, Ghana will host Comoros in an African World Cup qualifying match.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Ghana have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Comoros have won 2 of their last 5 matches.

Ghana are the group leaders and favorites.

Ghana have scored 22 goals in 9 group matches.

Comoros have conceded 12 goals in 9 group matches.

The teams have met 4 times before.

Their last encounter was in 2023, when Comoros claimed a 1-0 victory.

Match preview:

The game will take place at the National Stadium in Accra and is set to be a crucial test for both sides. Ghana, one of the group favorites, are looking to solidify their position and edge closer to a coveted World Cup ticket. Comoros, meanwhile, hope to spring a surprise against their more experienced opponents and secure a mid-table spot.

Under Otto Addo, the Black Stars continue to display a powerful and well-balanced style, focusing on possession play, wing attacks, and high pressing. Key players Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, and Thomas Partey dictate the tempo and direction of the attack, constantly putting pressure on the opposition. Comoros, on the other hand, are likely to adopt a more cautious approach, aiming to close down spaces and capitalize on quick counterattacks, with El-Fardou Ben and Faiz Soule possibly playing crucial roles.

The home advantage and squad depth make Ghana clear favorites in this clash. The expectation is that they will confidently control proceedings and secure victory.

Probable lineups:

Ghana: Asare, Salisu, Mensah, Djiku, Yirenkyi, Sibo, Partey, Semenyo, Kudus, Issahaku, Ayew.

Asare, Salisu, Mensah, Djiku, Yirenkyi, Sibo, Partey, Semenyo, Kudus, Issahaku, Ayew. Comoros: Pandou, Bakari, Toibibou, M’Dahoma, Boura, Mohamed, Selemani, Youssef, Changama, Said, Maolida.

Ghana vs Comoros prediction:

Ghana enter the match as clear favorites and, backed by the home crowd in Accra, should be able to control the game from start to finish. Their superior quality, cohesion, and attacking firepower give the Black Stars a significant advantage. Comoros will likely focus on defense, but it will be tough to withstand the hosts' pressure.

Prediction: Ghana win