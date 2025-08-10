Chasing talent. Three top clubs set their sights on Parma defender Giovanni Leoni

Milan, Inter and Liverpool have all set their sights on 18-year-old Parma defender Giovanni Leoni.

Details: According to Corriere dello Sport, several top clubs are closely monitoring Parma's central defender. In addition to Inter and Liverpool, Milan have also joined the race for Giovanni Leoni as they continue their search for reinforcements at centre-back. Following a possible move for Thiaw to Newcastle, a vacancy could open up in the Rossoneri’s defence that Leoni might fill. There have been no concrete talks between the clubs yet, but the situation could change soon.



Last season, the 18-year-old prodigy made 17 appearances for Parma, scoring once and receiving a red card. According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at €18 million, and his current contract with the club runs until June 2029.



