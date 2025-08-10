RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Transfer news Chasing talent. Three top clubs set their sights on Parma defender Giovanni Leoni

Chasing talent. Three top clubs set their sights on Parma defender Giovanni Leoni

The 18-year-old centre-back could make a big leap in his career
Transfer news Today, 06:53
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Milan, Inter and Liverpool have all set their sights on 18-year-old Parma defender Giovanni Leoni.

Details: According to Corriere dello Sport, several top clubs are closely monitoring Parma's central defender. In addition to Inter and Liverpool, Milan have also joined the race for Giovanni Leoni as they continue their search for reinforcements at centre-back. Following a possible move for Thiaw to Newcastle, a vacancy could open up in the Rossoneri’s defence that Leoni might fill. There have been no concrete talks between the clubs yet, but the situation could change soon.

Worth noting: Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets Razgrad prediction and betting tips 12 Аugust 2025

Last season, the 18-year-old prodigy made 17 appearances for Parma, scoring once and receiving a red card. According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at €18 million, and his current contract with the club runs until June 2029.

See also: Malick Thiaw edging closer to Newcastle as club submits new offer to Milan

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Inter Inter Schedule Inter News Inter Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores