Malick Thiaw edging closer to Newcastle as club submits new offer to Milan

The 24-year-old Milan player could be on the move
Transfer news Today, 08:57
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Malick Thiaw watches the game Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Malick Thiaw continues to be a top target for English side Newcastle United, with the club submitting a fresh offer to AC Milan.

Details: The 24-year-old Milan centre-back, who has already given his consent to the move, is now waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement on the transfer. According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have tabled a €40 million proposal to the Rossoneri, including bonuses. The clubs are in the final stages of negotiations, after which the transfer paperwork will be completed.

Last season, the 24-year-old German defender made 31 appearances for Milan across all competitions, scoring once and providing one assist. The statistical portal values the player at €18 million.

