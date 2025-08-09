Malick Thiaw edging closer to Newcastle as club submits new offer to Milan

Malick Thiaw continues to be a top target for English side Newcastle United, with the club submitting a fresh offer to AC Milan.

Details: The 24-year-old Milan centre-back, who has already given his consent to the move, is now waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement on the transfer. According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have tabled a €40 million proposal to the Rossoneri, including bonuses. The clubs are in the final stages of negotiations, after which the transfer paperwork will be completed.

Worth noting: Chelsea vs AC Milan prediction and betting tips 10 Аugust 2025

Last season, the 24-year-old German defender made 31 appearances for Milan across all competitions, scoring once and providing one assist. The statistical portal values the player at €18 million.



See also: New offer for Wissa. Newcastle continue search for Isak replacement