Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO

In the group stage match of the Africa Cup of Nations, DR Congo faced Zambia. The game took place on Wednesday, January 17.

In the 23rd minute of the match, a rather amusing episode unfolded. Zambia took the lead in the game, but it occurred following an error by the goalkeeper, who collided with forward Patson Daka. Undeterred, Daka swiftly tossed the ball from the touchline to his teammate Kangwa, who directed it into the empty net. Neither the goalkeeper nor the two defenders managed to halt the ball.

It will be recalled that the referee's decision for 90+ minutes determined the outcome of the Burkina Faso vs Mauritania match.