Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match

On Tuesday, January 16, the first-round match of the African Cup of Nations took place between Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

Burkina Faso secured a minimal advantage with a 1-0 scoreline, the lone goal occurring in the 90+6th minute. Bertrand Traoré converted a penalty. However, this moment proved somewhat contentious.

We invite you to review the screenshots and determine whether the penalty decision was justified.

After the first round, Burkina Faso leads in Group D. Algeria and Angola each have one point in their accounts.