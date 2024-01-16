RU RU NG NG
AFCON-2023. Burkina Faso secured a triumph against Mauritania courtesy of a contentious penalty

AFCON-2023. Burkina Faso secured a triumph against Mauritania courtesy of a contentious penalty

Football news Today, 11:05
Liam Carter
AFCON-2023. Burkina Faso secured a triumph against Mauritania courtesy of a contentious penalty

In the inaugural match of the Africa Cup group stage, Burkina Faso and Mauritania clashed.

Prior to kickoff, the hosts were considered favorites, boasting a higher standing in African football.

However, our match substantiated the notion that there are no clear favorites or underdogs on the football field. The teams engaged in a less-than-spectacular and fairly even contest.

Mauritanian footballers managed to neutralize the strengths of Burkina Faso. Furthermore, at certain points, the modest team even held the upper hand in the game and came close to scoring. Goalkeeper Hervé Koffi of the nominal hosts displayed his skills on several occasions.

In extra time, just when it seemed the match was heading towards a goalless draw, the referee awarded a contentious penalty to Burkina Faso, converted by Bertrand Traoré, securing three points for his team.

After the first round, Burkina Faso leads Group D. Algeria and Angola each have one point in their accounts.

AFCON
1st Round. Group D
Burkina Faso - Mauritania - 1:0
Goal: Bertrand Traoré, 90+5, from the penalty

Related teams and leagues
Burkina Faso Mauritania Africa Cup of Nations
