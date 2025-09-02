RU RU ES ES FR FR
Changed his profession: Arjen Robben takes up a new sport after retiring from football

Already made his tournament debut
Lifestyle Today, 07:29
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arjen Robben plays padel tennis Photo: https://www.instagram.com/padelfip / Author unknown

Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben continues to stay active in sports even after hanging up his football boots. The Dutchman has now decided to pursue padel tennis professionally, according to Sportowe Fakty.

Robben has already made his professional debut, taking part in the CUPRA FIP Tour, where he clinched victory in his opening match during the qualifying round of the FIP Bronze tournament in Westerbork.

Teaming up with Werner Lootsma, Robben won their qualifying stage match in three sets against the duo of Ralf Bokema and Mark Veldmeijer. This win secured them a spot in the main round, where they fell to Sten Richters and Thijs Roper with a scoreline of 1-6, 0-6.

Interestingly, Robben has become so passionate about padel tennis that he even built a court in his own backyard. He admitted that he plays without any big expectations, but thoroughly enjoys every moment he spends on the court.

For the record, Arjen spent 10 years at Bayern, from 2009 to 2019, during which he won the Bundesliga eight times and lifted the Champions League trophy in 2013.

