Cardoso reacts to Sundowns' stellar performance

Miguel Cardoso sends a message to Mamelodi Sundowns fans and players

Mamelodi Sundowns' progess to the CAF Champions League group stages looks like it is in the bag after a 5-1 win over Remo Stars in the second round preliminary qualifiers.

Goals from Tashreeq Matthews, Peter Shalulile, Miguel Reisinho, Arthur Sales, Katlego Ntsabeleng got the job done in Nigeria.

“When I entered the club, there were several values that were taught to me,” Cardoso told the media after the game. "These are the values that sustain the entire identity of the club.

"On our shirt, it is written Ubuntu Botho, those are the values that should regulate Mamelodi Sundowns fans in all the moments.

"And that has to do with commitment, respect, support, family, responsibility, of course, and that is what we are trying.

"We are not perfect.

“We are also victims of aggression, victims of moments, and what we always try to do is show character in the most difficult moments,” the Portuguese mentor added.