ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Cardoso reacts to Sundowns' stellar performance

Cardoso reacts to Sundowns' stellar performance

Miguel Cardoso sends a message to Mamelodi Sundowns fans and players
Football news Today, 01:44
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Cardoso reacts to Sundowns' stellar performance Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns' progess to the CAF Champions League group stages looks like it is in the bag after a 5-1 win over Remo Stars in the second round preliminary qualifiers.

Goals from Tashreeq Matthews, Peter Shalulile, Miguel Reisinho, Arthur Sales, Katlego Ntsabeleng got the job done in Nigeria.

“When I entered the club, there were several values that were taught to me,” Cardoso told the media after the game. "These are the values that sustain the entire identity of the club.

"On our shirt, it is written Ubuntu Botho, those are the values that should regulate Mamelodi Sundowns fans in all the moments.

Also read: Pitso Mosimane comments on Bafana Bafana success

"And that has to do with commitment, respect, support, family, responsibility, of course, and that is what we are trying.

"We are not perfect.

“We are also victims of aggression, victims of moments, and what we always try to do is show character in the most difficult moments,” the Portuguese mentor added.

Related teams and leagues
Mamelodi Sundowns FC Mamelodi Sundowns FC Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns FC News Mamelodi Sundowns FC Transfers
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Pitso Mosimane on Hugo Broos and his staff Football news Today, 01:28 Pitso Mosimane on Hugo Broos and his staff
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 21, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 05:54 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 21, 2025
Orlando Pirates to host Rise and Shine Football news Yesterday, 03:49 Orlando Pirates to host Rise and Shine
Retired star remembers Appollis' early days Football news Yesterday, 03:04 Retired star remembers Appollis' early days
Former teammate makes big claim about Maart Football news Yesterday, 02:48 Former teammate makes big claim about Maart
Khune honoured by another legend Football news Yesterday, 02:29 Khune honoured by another legend
Related Tournament News
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Yesterday, 14:02 Kaizer Chiefs duo announce they have smoked the peace pipe
Picture by Stellenbosch. Football news Yesterday, 12:16 Steve Baraker shifts focus from caf to Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs to face struggling Siwelele FC Football news Yesterday, 10:36 Kaizer Chiefs to face struggling Siwelele FC
Cole: 'My father said I must choose Chiefs' Football news Yesterday, 10:23 Cole: 'My father said I must choose Chiefs'
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Yesterday, 10:20 Kaizer Chiefs co-coach says he is bothered by Nasredine Nabi farewell snub
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores