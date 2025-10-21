Pitso Mosimane on Hugo Broos and his staff

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane applauds World Cup qualification

Mzansi's coaching icon Pitso Mosimane has clapped for Bafana Bafana’s long-awaited return to the World Cup.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach singled out the team’s fighting spirit and the value of CAF Interclub competitions.

Last week, Thalente Mbatha’s early shot set the tone before Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa sealed a 3-0 victory over Rwanda’s Wasps, confirming South Africa as Group C winners with 18 points.

Also read: Sundowns humble Nigerian champions

“Thank you, coach Hugo [Broos], Helman [Mkhalele], the technical team and our players. They really gave a gallant fight throughout the qualifiers,” Mosimane said on his X account.

“Participation of our local teams in the semi-finals of CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup has added value to our national teams,” the former national side mentor added.